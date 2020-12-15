Carol A. Bettencourt

Carol Ann Bettencourt was born on April 3, 1938 in the big town of Hardwick Ca. To parents Sam Brackett and Beatrice Soto. She attended local schools and graduated from Hanford High School in 1956. It was at Hanford High were she met the love of her life Melvin Butch Bettencourt. They settled in Hanford and Carol became a homemaker and supported Butch in their farming Business. They had 2 children Chad and Gidget. Butch had an extreme love for motor sports and with that there son Chad began racing motorcycles. Carol helped Butch create Hanford Flat Trackers in which Carol was very active in running that organization. Then came Pacific Tractor Pulling Association and again Carol became very involved in all aspects. Carol was truly one of the most loyal and supportive person ever it is evident when Butch became ill and was in a Coma for nearly 19 years Carol drove to Clovis to make sure he was comfortable and was well taken care of. Carol was proceeded in death By her husband Butch, her mother and father, father in law Anthony Bettencourt, mother in law Maime Silva (Sam).
She is survived by her daughter and best friend Gidget Oliveira (Joe), son Chad Bettencourt (Shelly), Grandkids Sage, Sutton, Steele (Oliveira), Chassie, Cambree (Bettencourt) numerous In-Laws Nieces and Nephews she was super proud of her Bettencourt Family. Carol and her family would like to thank Ronnie Fagundes for his care and generosity for 27 years, it will never be forgotten and deeply appreciated his act of kindness is unprecedented. Any thought or donation can be given to Covid-19 Relief.
Visitation for Carol will take place on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 from 9-11am at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home in Hanford. A Rosary will be said also on Wednesday at 11:30am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church with Mass following. Burial will be private due to current pandemic restrictions.
