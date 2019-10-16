CARMEN MARY GARCIA
July 30, 1920 – October 11, 2019
Carmen Mary Garcia was born on July 30, 1920 in Kelvin Arizona to Martin and Cruz Marquez. She left us to be with our Blessed Virgin Mother and our Lord Jesus Christ on October 11, 2019 at the age of 99.
She was the second oldest of twelve children. She moved to California in the 1930s with her family. She met her husband Casper L, Garcia of 60 years at Tagus Ranch in Tulare California and was married at St. Aloysius in Tulare, Ca. on October 24, 1940. She moved to Hanford California in 1941 while her husband served in World War II and traveled to Texas and Louisiana while he was in training. She was a loving sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Carmen loved gardening, crocheting and family holidays. She made sure all of her children and grandchildren had a crocheted blanket. All of the family holidays were made special with Mom's cooking. Thanksgiving pies, Christmas Tamales, New Year's Banuelos and Mom's famous Enchiladas and potato salad were her trademark dishes. She loved her flower garden and had an exceptional green thumb because she could grow anything. Her flower garden and vegetable garden were her pride and joy.
She is preceded in death by her parents Martin and Cruz Marquez, brothers Margarito Marquez, Felix Marquez and sisters Manuela Veloz, Mary Vargas and her husband of 60 years Casper L. Garcia and grandchildren Carmen Ann Garcia and Charles Christopher Garcia. She is survived by sisters Nellie Wells(Steve), Ruth Lopez (Mike), Rosie Pinedo and brother Joe Marquez (Mickey) daughter Nellie Garcia, and sons Casper L. Garcia Jr. (Sally) and Martin C. Garcia (Joann), 6 Grandchildren Christopher Martin Garcia, Tracy Tristao (Louie), Michelle Flores (Noie), Christopher Michael Garcia (Corey), Angela Schwendemann(Cory), Terri Lynn Garcia, Christopher Gary Garcia and Great Grandchildren Ryan Tristao, Allison Tristao, Noah Flores, Ellie Flores and a baby girl Garcia due in December and many nieces and nephews.
Rosary for Carmen will take place on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Brigid Catholic Church, Hanford. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00am at the church. Burial will be at Grangeville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations May be made to the Thomas McCarthy Foundation 620 N. Douty St. Ste 101, Hanford, CA 93230. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, Hanford.
