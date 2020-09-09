Carlos Marquez was born on March 30, 2005 to Cesar and Shantell Marquez. He shared a birthday with his Grandmother, Rachel Simas and Great-Grandfather, Leonard Gomes. Carlos was known for his hugs and loving personality. Several people have said being hugged by him was like being hugged by an angel. He touched many lives and was deeply loved by those around him.
Carlos was diagnosed with Juvenile Huntingtons Chorea (a debilitating disease that progressively depletes the muscles and the brain), at about the age of 8. He fought and survived to be 15 years and 4½ months old. His younger brother, Anthony, died from the disease in 2017, at the age of 10 years and 4 months old.
He is survived by his loving parents, Cesar and Shantell Marquez, brother Manuel Leonard Marquez, Grandmother Rachel Simas, Uncle Richard (Teresa) Simas, Aunt Raquel Simas, Godmother Monica (Tim) Jacobsen, Godfather Robert Marquez, Uncle Raul (Rosalba) Marquez, Aunt Marie (Shawn) Riley, and Cousins Isabella Riley, Kalyn and Lauren Simas and Chris, Tyler and Conner Jacobsen, and many Great Aunts, Great Uncles and their families.
Since he was born he was preceded in death by his loving younger brother, Anthony, Grandfather Manuel A. Simas, Grandparents Carlos and Esperanza Marquez, Great Grandmother Elvira Gomes, Great Uncles, Gerry Zwickl, Lloyd Caetana, Robert A Simas, and Cousin Carlos Escobar. Now his heavenly Father has taken him to join them.
A Rosary for Carlos will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 9:00 am at The Pavilion at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Hanford. Funeral Mass will follow the Rosary. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, Hanford, CA.
