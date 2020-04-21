Camila Ramos Sauceda
Camila Ramos Sauceda

Camila Ramos Sauceda

July 15, 1930 – April 19, 2020

Camila Ramos Sauceda, 89, of Avenal passed away April 19th. Private services will be held with a Memorial Service for the public held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

