Calvert “Cal” F. Clement
November 14, 1940-January 28, 2020
Calvert “Cal” F. Clement 1940-2020, 79, of Hanford, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
Cal was the second born of twin boys on November 14, 1940, in Hanford, CA to Portuguese parents Francis E. Clement and Evelyn A. (Pinheiro) Clement. Cal was raised in Hanford and attended grammar school at St. Rose-Thomas McCarthy Catholic School then graduated from Hanford High School in 1959. At Hanford High School he was an outstanding athlete, lettering in baseball, basketball and football. In 1959, he was voted outstanding athlete in all sports. He was very involved in Future Farmers of America. Cal and his twin brother Del, were on three state winning FFA judging teams; Land, Milks and Meats. In 1957, their Meats judging team won FFA's State and National Championships.
He continued his education at Allan Hancock College and then finished at Cal Poly State University, San Luis Obispo. While at school he worked at Surfies a meat market in Santa Maria, CA. In 1965, he returned home to help run the family business Clement's Locker Service. He also was enlisted with the California Army National Guard. With his passion and knowledge for the Meats Industry, he wanted to give back to the youth and had a vital role in starting the Hanford Chapter California Young Farmers Association. He taught classes at West Hills College and Reedley College throughout the 80's and 90's. Cal always had a passion for cooking. Between 1983 and 1989, he won several State, Regional and local BBQ contests. In 1984, he started Cal's Catering Service with business partner Vickie Brooks. Cal's passion for cooking was so great he wanted to share his knowledge with others by providing classes on how to BBQ. He was also a community supporter and helped fundraise for local sports and AG events. Throughout his lifetime he was an avid collector of antique lunch boxes, beer cans, railroad nails and bob wire. Cal did not know a stranger and everyone was a friend. He will be missed by many.
Cal is survived by his children Calvie Clement (Gary), Shawn Clement (Kim), Chandalin Champlin (Shawn), Brandon Clement (Maricruz) and daughter-in law Marcie Moody all of Hanford, seven grandchildren Jordan(Courtney), Kayla, Kelsey, Destiny(Deven), Christopher Clement and Logan, Grant Champlin, two great grandchildren Marcus Clement and Deagen Castaneda, brother Mark Clement (Cheryl), sister Vickie Brooks and numerous nieces and nephews. Cal is preceded in death by his son Lance Clement, Love of his Life Marcia Grooms, brother Del Clement, parents Francis and Evelyn Clement. His family will dearly miss a loving Dad and Vovo.
Vistation Friday, February 7th 5 – 6 pm followed by recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6pm St. Brigid Catholic Church. Saturday, February 8th Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30am St. Brigid Catholic Church.
Contributions can also be made in Cal's name to Hanford FFA 1259 N. 13th Ave. Hanford, CA 93230.
