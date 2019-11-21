{{featured_button_text}}

Burton Leland Jacobus

June 1, 1936 - September 6, 2019

The Jacobus family of Hanford, California announces the death of Burton Leland Jacobus. He died September 6, 2019, at the age of 83, at the Mercy Hospital in Ada, Oklahoma. He is resting peacefully next to his wife, Irval Thompson Jacobus, at the Hanford Cemetery.

Burton was born in the Hanford Hospital on June 1, 1936, one of three children of Gerald and Marian Jacobus. He is survived by his younger brother, James Allen Jacobus. Burton graduated from Hanford High School in 1954 and College of Sequoias in 1956. He continued his studies at San Francisco State University and Fresno State University. For many years he worked as a bank teller and in a title company.

Burton married Irval Thompson in 1970; the couple lived in Hanford until Irval died in 2008. Although they had no children, they showered their love on their two nieces, Madison and Charlotte Jacobus. From there, Burton moved to Ada, Oklahoma, to live with his sister, Barbara Arrington. Eventually he moved to the Baptist Village of Ada where he lived since 2013.

Memorial Services were held in Ada and Hanford. Family and Friends are invited to view Burton's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.

Services by People's Funeral Chapel

584-5591

