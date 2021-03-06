Bryant Murphy Thompson died at his home in Lemoore, California on February 23, 2021.
Bryant Murphy Thompson was born to Rex and Bessie Thompson in Vidette, Arkansas on October 6, 1930. His family moved to California in 1944. Bryant attended Lemoore Union High School (LUHS) where he played sports, including basketball. He was entered into the Hall of Fame for his winning basket in the All-Valley Basketball Championship game in 1949. Bryant graduated from LUHS in 1949.
Bryant entered the U.S. Air Force in 1950 and separated as a Sr. Fire Fighter in 1954 with an Honorable Discharge. Bryant worked as a heavy equipment operator before becoming employed in the auto industry. For several years, he was General Manager for the Robert's Chevrolet Auto Dealership in downtown Hanford, California and retired as General Manager from Bob Williams Chevrolet in Lemoore, California when he was 70 years old.
Bryant enjoyed spending time with his family and his great-grandsons brought so much enjoyment to him as he watched them play soccer, football, and baseball. He was often referred to as "Number 1 Fan" which made him smile. Bryant gave to the charity Wounded Warriors and he also enjoyed being involved with the Lemoore Senior Center where he had coffee with his friends and participated in other activities for the Center over the years.
Bryant was preceded in death by his wife, Donell Thompson. He is survived by his son, Murphy Thompson of Hanford; His daughter, Susan Mendonca of Hanford; His granddaughters, Stephanie and Tiffany Mendonca of Hanford; and his great-grandsons Connor Stumbaugh and Mason Martinez of Hanford.
Graveside services will be held at Grangeville Cemetery in Armona, California on Tuesday, March 9th at 1:00 pm.
Family and Friends are invited to view Bryants legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
