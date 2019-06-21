Bruce Vincent Kandle
January 15, 1947 – June 14, 2019
Bruce Vincent Kandle, 72, was born in Wilmington, Delaware on January 15, 1947 and passed away in Hanford, CA on June 14, 2019.
Bruce V. Kandle, graduated from Fresno State with a degree in Marketing. Before going to college he served in the U.S. Navy from 1967 to 1972 receiving an Honorable Discharge. His marketing career started in Fresno and allowed him to travel throughout California selling tempered glass for high rise buildings.
When he retired his greatest passion was walking his dog Ginger along various beaches such as Seal Beach, Pismo Beach and Morro Bay, California.
Bruce is survived by his wife Margaret, daughters Lisa A. Pierson and Christina M. Corscadden of Hanford, grandchildren, Lacy N. Corscadden, Kyle and Francceska Pappa of Palmdale, CA also a sister, Lois Fischer of Chestnut Hill, PA and a niece Emily Fischer of New Jersey.
We wish to thank the attending staff at CRMC Fresno and those at the Cancer Institute of Clovis for all their care.
The family will hold a private celebration of Bruce's life at a later date.
Family and Friends are invited to view Bruce's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel
584-5591
