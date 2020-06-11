× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bruce Mapes

November 22, 1946-May 3, 2020

Our beloved Papa passed away peacefully, at home surrounded by family on May 3, 2020.

Born November 22, 1946, Bruce Mapes was raised in Sacramento. Earning varsity letters in football and basketball, graduated from Mira Loma High School Class of 1964 and matriculated to Sacramento State University.

Following his fathers' footsteps, Bruce began a successful financial services career at Bank of America. Spanning 36 years of service, he advanced at Bank of America working initially in Sacramento, San Francisco and Oakland, where he was head of consumer banking.

He served his final years as Senior Vice President, Central Valley Region Manager in Fresno where he managed branches from Visalia to Modesto. His favorite hobbies included reading, traveling, and duck hunting.

Bruce was a car aficionado and an avid dog lover. Fervent fan of the Fresno State Bulldogs, He graciously gave to CSU Fresno as part of the Fellows Program. He is survived by his beloved wife Cindy Martin Mapes, four children (Aimee, Lori, Jeff, and Nikki), ten grandchildren, and one great grandson. He passion for life was awe inspiring and his heart was golden.

He will always be loved and never forgotten.

