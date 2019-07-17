Brenda Herrera

Brenda Jewel McAlister Herrera
November 1, 1955 – July 13, 2019
Brenda Jewel McAlister Herrera left us on July 13 to be with our “Lord” at the age of 63. She was born in Bakersfield on November 1, 1955 to Leonard McAlister and Yvonne Pope, descendants of Oklahoma. The family later moved to Lemoore where Leonard started his own business as a diesel mechanic. It was there that Brenda and her brothers were raised and graduated from high school.
Brenda met the love of her life and soul mate, Chuck Herrera, in July of 1999 and the two of them were married on April 8, 2000. Brenda worked for 30 years for the County of Kings, starting out in Medical Records and finishing her career in the Human Services division. Most of her spare time was spent with her family, particularly her grandchildren. Brenda was also an active member of the Pentecostal Church in Lemoore, and then later in Laton. She spent several years as a Sunday School teacher while in Lemoore.
In March of this year, Brenda was diagnosed with cancer and fought a tough, courageous battle up until her passing. She left this world holding the hand of both her husband, Chuck, and her granddaughter, Audrey.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents: Leonard and Yvonne McAlister, her brothers: Leonard Jr. and Jeff McAlister, her son-in-law: Derek Silva, her niece: Alexandria Bedrijo, and her great-nephew: Jeremiah Bedrijo.
Brenda is survived by her husband: Chuck Herrera, her brother: Philip McAlister, her daughters: Justina and Camie Haley, and her grandchildren: Stone Silva, Stormy Silva, Shane McAlister, Matthew Contreras, Mattison Contreras, Christopher Contreras, and Audrey Contreras.
In closing, our family would like to thank everyone who followed us the last four months during Brenda's hard-fought battle against this horrible disease. The support that all of you have given us with your prayers and kinds words are greatly appreciated.
A Visitation will be held for Brenda on Sunday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday at 10:00 at Grangeville Cemetery in Armona.
