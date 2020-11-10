You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brad Steven Morgan
0 entries

Brad Steven Morgan

August 31, 1958 - October 13, 2020

  • 0

Brad Steven Morgan, 62, passed October 13, 2020 in Selma, California. Brad was born and raised in Selma, California. He graduated from Fowler High School in 1976. Brad drove trucks for his grandfather, Pete Campbell, for three years before joining his father in the family business, Morgans TV. He worked there for many years alongside his father and son. After the family business closed, he returned to driving trucks for FAST Trucking Company. He retired from driving trucks in 2019.

He raised 3 children Crystal, Renee, and Calvin. He enjoyed sports, motorsports, music, and spending time with family. He was most proud of being "Papa Brad".

He is preceded in death by his grandparents Pete and Ethel Mae Campbell, and Glen and Juanita Morgan. He is survived by his parents Quannah and Kathy Morgan. Brother and sister-in-law Bryan and Tracy Morgan. Daughters Crystal Lopez and Renee Gonzales and son Calvin Morgan. Grandchildren Andrew Morgan, Teddy Lopez, Zoey Gonzales, William Salas Jr., Sabrina Morgan, Desmond Gonzales, Patrick Morgan, and Oliver Gonzales. Sons-in-law Steven Lopez and Sergio Gonzales, and daughter-in-law Carina Morgan.

Brad was loved dearly and will be deeply missed by so many.

There will be a graveside service at Floral Memorial Cemetery in Selma, California on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 2:00 PM where his ashes will be laid to rest with his grandparents Pete and Ethel Mae Campbell.

To plant a tree in memory of Brad Morgan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News