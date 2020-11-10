Brad Steven Morgan, 62, passed October 13, 2020 in Selma, California. Brad was born and raised in Selma, California. He graduated from Fowler High School in 1976. Brad drove trucks for his grandfather, Pete Campbell, for three years before joining his father in the family business, Morgans TV. He worked there for many years alongside his father and son. After the family business closed, he returned to driving trucks for FAST Trucking Company. He retired from driving trucks in 2019.
He raised 3 children Crystal, Renee, and Calvin. He enjoyed sports, motorsports, music, and spending time with family. He was most proud of being "Papa Brad".
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Pete and Ethel Mae Campbell, and Glen and Juanita Morgan. He is survived by his parents Quannah and Kathy Morgan. Brother and sister-in-law Bryan and Tracy Morgan. Daughters Crystal Lopez and Renee Gonzales and son Calvin Morgan. Grandchildren Andrew Morgan, Teddy Lopez, Zoey Gonzales, William Salas Jr., Sabrina Morgan, Desmond Gonzales, Patrick Morgan, and Oliver Gonzales. Sons-in-law Steven Lopez and Sergio Gonzales, and daughter-in-law Carina Morgan.
Brad was loved dearly and will be deeply missed by so many.
There will be a graveside service at Floral Memorial Cemetery in Selma, California on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 2:00 PM where his ashes will be laid to rest with his grandparents Pete and Ethel Mae Campbell.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.