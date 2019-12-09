Bodine Corby Perry
July 12, 2001 – December 1, 2019
Bodine Corby Perry passed away on Sunday December 01, 2019 in Visalia. “Bo” was a member of the Santa Rosa Rancheria in Lemoore. He was a very sweet, kind and loveable young man who always had a very beautiful contagious smile. He was family oriented and loved hanging out with family and friends. He is gone too soon and will be greatly missed.
We wish Bo a peaceful journey “home” where we will one day see him again.
Bo is survived by his father Samuel Perry Sr., 1 brother Samuel Perry Jr., mother Rose Perry, 6 aunts, 2 uncles and numerous cousins.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12th from 4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. A Vigil Rosary Service will be held on Thursday at 6:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. A Funeral Service will be held at 9:00 A.M. on Friday at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel with burial to follow at Santa Rosa Rancheria Cemetery.
