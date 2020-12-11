On December 7, 2020 Bobby Joe Morgan, better known as B.J. went to be with the Lord and reunite with the love of his life Laura Lee Brown.
Bobby Joe was born on March 5, 1931 in Skiatook, OK to Joe and Maudella Morgan. He was preceded in death by his wife Laura of 55 years in 2009, along with two of his sisters and his parents.
As a very young man, still in high school he purchased his first piece of land and that would begin his farming career. After high school he went on to COS to further his athletic abilities. He was a great basketball and football player, but that was cut short by his 4 years in the Navy. He came home from the Navy to be one of the greatest farmers on the Westside and the greatest family man we could have asked for.
He and mom traveled the world with Calcot as he was very involved with the organization. After retiring from farming, they kept on traveling. B.J. helped many people along the way, all they had to do was ask, and sometimes they didn't even have to ask, he just helped anyway.
He enjoyed his golfing buddies at the Country Club and spent many Wednesdays and Saturdays there. He also enjoyed his fishing trips but we never heard those details, I think he kept them quiet. And quiet he was, you could tell him anything and that is as far as it would go. His friends were so very important to him as was his family.
B.J. is survived by his four children: Bruce Morgan, Sherry Gomes, Denise Ochoa and Sandy Ladd, who were fortunate enough to be by his side at the time of his passing. He is also survived by his 9 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren (some of them were even great-great grandchildren), numerous nieces and nephews and lastly he is survived by his one and only living sister, Colleen Reece at the age of 95 living in Chico, CA.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 10th at the Phipps Dale Funeral Chapel from 4:00 7:00 P.M. We will be celebrating B.J.'s life on Friday, December 11th at 1:30 at a Graveside Service at Lemoore Cemetery. Please respect others by wearing a mask, social distancing or staying in your car. If you have flu-like symptoms, or would rather join us for a livestream of the service at https://www.phippsdale.com/memorials/bobby-morgan/4453545/index.php. Friends who wish can make donations in B.J.s memory to Kaweah Delta Hospice, 623 W Willow Ave, Visalia, CA 93291.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.