Bobbie J. Mattos
April 14, 1930-June 14, 2020
Bobbie J. Mattos was born on April 14, 1930 to Carl and Mattie Phenneger in Foreman, Arkansas. She passed away in Hanford Ca on June 14, 2020. One of eight children, she was the last surviving member of her family.
Bobbie was a strong Christian and lived her faith daily. She was a life-long member of The First Christian Church
of Hanford. She read her Bible every day and walked in the path of the Lord.
She was predeceased in death by her beloved son, David Mattos, her son-in-law Aldon Holder and all of her brothers
and sisters. She is survived by her husband of 71 ½ years, Bob Mattos, daughter Janet Holder and four grandsons, Brady Holder, Riley Holder, Travis Garbarino (Kaitlyn) and Tony Garbarino. She was also loved, and will be missed, by many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held privately. If anyone would like to make a donation in Bobbie's name, her favorite charities were the Easterseals and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. Any donation would be greatly appreciated.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel
584-5591
