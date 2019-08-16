Bob & Tina Serpa
Joseph Robert (Bob) Serpa
February 15, 1925-August 4, 2019
Albertina Ellen (Tina) Serpa
March 4, 1924-June 2, 2017
Bob, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend passed away at the age of 94 on August 4, 2019 at home in Fountain, Colorado surrounded by family. Bob and cherished wife Tina were married Oct. 17, 1945 and together until Tina's passing on June 2, 2017.
Bob attended Lemoore High School and was a veteran of World War II where he attained the rank of Staff Sergeant while stationed with the Army in Korea. In addition to his time in service, Bob was a member of the Knights of Columbus; he also served on the Laguna Irrigation Board as well as several other organizations that reflected his desire to serve the community where he farmed and raised his family.
Tina was an active member of St. Ann's Catholic Parish in Riverdale where she was a valued member of the Altar Society. A loving mother and homemaker, Tina was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays. Bob and Tina traveled to many destinations near and far with exciting memories to share upon their return home.
Bob was preceded in death by parents J. Adam Serpa, Kathryn Nunes Serpa, and brother Norbert Serpa. Bob is survived by his sisters Arlene (Al) Menezes and Doris (Joe P.- deceased) Braz. Tina was born to the late Joe and Virginia Carreiro of Riverdale. She was preceded in death by 6 brothers and one sister.
Bob and Tina are survived by their children Steven Serpa, Brian Serpa, Celene Serpa, and Celeste (Rick) Dommer, their adored 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
