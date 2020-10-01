Bob D. Begley

On September 7, 2020 Bob Begley, loving husband, father and grandfather went to Heaven to be with his Lord and his mother and father. Bob was born on December 8, 1938 in Sepulpa, Oklahoma to Bill and Katherine Begley. He had two sisters, Dorothy Sisson and Billie Duinkerken and two brothers, Paul Begley and Joe Begley. The Begleys moved to Hanford where Bob graduated from Hanford High School and attended College of Sequoias. He then joined the Air Force and served in Vietnam and Cambodia.
Bob returned to Hanford in 1965 and married his soulmate Sheila Carano. Bob went to work for the Kings County Sheriffs Department where he retired as a Captain. While working at the Sheriffs Department Bob earned his bachelors degree from the University of San Francisco and then started teaching criminal justice classes at San Joaquin Valley College.
Bob loved helping people and building anything from wood. He even built a home in the Sierras with the help of friends and family for his and Sheilas retirement. He wanted a place for his grandchildren to play and his children to relax.
Bob is survived by his wife Sheila, his two daughters, Rebecca McKenna and Alicia Wright. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Lindsay, Wendie, Dustin, Katy, Sarah and Allison, and seven great grandchildren, Cooper, Brooklyn, Auston, Jake, Chyler, Hadyn and Rayne.
Private services will be held for the family due to the Covid-19 restrictions.
