Bob Blackwell

Robert Eugene Blackwell better known as Bob, was born in Hanford, California on September 26, 1943, to Fred and Zadie Blackwell. He entered into eternal rest unexpectedly on September 20, 2020, in his Hanford home at the age of 76 years.
He is survived by his sister Carolyn Noble, nieces, and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Lloyd Raymond Blackwell and James Blackwell.
Arrangements under the direction of Yost & Webb Funeral Care 213 N. Irwin St. Hanford, CA. You may visit Bobs story at www.ywcares.con and write condolences.
