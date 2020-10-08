You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bob Blackwell
0 entries

Bob Blackwell

09/26/1943-09/20/2020

  • 0

Robert Eugene Blackwell better known as Bob, was born in Hanford, California on September 26, 1943, to Fred and Zadie Blackwell. He entered into eternal rest unexpectedly on September 20, 2020, in his Hanford home at the age of 76 years.

He is survived by his sister Carolyn Noble, nieces, and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Lloyd Raymond Blackwell and James Blackwell.

Arrangements under the direction of Yost & Webb Funeral Care 213 N. Irwin St. Hanford, CA. You may visit Bobs story at www.ywcares.con and write condolences.

To plant a tree in memory of Bob Blackwell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News