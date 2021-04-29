On Sunday, April 25, 2021, at 8:47 pm at the age of 87 Billy Floyd Smyers passed away peacefully surrounded by family at home in Las Vegas, Nevada. Billy was born in Allen Oklahoma, on January 8th, 1934.
Billy joined the U.S Navy during the Korean War. Billy and his family moved to Las Vegas in 1967 where he retired after 34 years of service with Sears. Billy enjoyed golfing, camping, and fishing with his family and friends.
Billy was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, parents Clyde and Callie, brother William and sister Edna Lou. Billy is survived by his 2 children Hugh Smyers and his wife Millie, and Regina Smyers and her wife Debbie, brother RD Smyers and wife Joyce, niece Becky, and nephews Craig, Kevin, and Eric.
Billy will be laid to rest next to his wife Barbara in the Garden of Prayer
