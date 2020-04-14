Billy Charles Higgins

In the fall of 1949 he entered College of the Sequoias and played football and ran track for two years. He was the COS Football Team Captain and All league First Team. He was Track and Field League Champion for discus and the 880 yard relay. In June of 1952 he graduated with a Criminology Major. He was employed by the Hanford Police Department in 1952 for five years then was accepted into the California Highway Patrol Academy. After train-ing he was assigned to the California Highway Patrol in Hanford were he stayed until retiring in 1984.

He opened a Real Estate Business soon after retiring. He was the owner -broker of Triple “H” Realty for several years. He also stayed very busy taking care of his walnut orchard on his 10 acres. Billy married his first wife Claudena in 1952. They had two daughters Jennifer and Nancy. They had 47 years of marriage in Hanford, loving the country life, traveling, and were very active in the First Baptist Church until she passed away in 1999. He married his second wife Charline Scow Higgins in 2010. They enjoyed traveling to see family and friends until her passing in 2019. He loved going to Shaver Lake and Morro Bay over the years. He was always ready to go fishing. He had many deer hunting trips over the years with family and friends that were some of the best times of his life. Billy was so proud of his grandchildren and of all of their accomplishments.