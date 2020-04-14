Billy Charles Higgins
June 19, 1931 - April 6, 2020
Billy Charles Higgins age 88 passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Billy was born to Charles and Beulah Higgins on June 19, 1931 in Delano, Calif. He grew up in Delano and graduated from High School in 1949 where he was active in football, basketball and track.
In the fall of 1949 he entered College of the Sequoias and played football and ran track for two years. He was the COS Football Team Captain and All league First Team. He was Track and Field League Champion for discus and the 880 yard relay. In June of 1952 he graduated with a Criminology Major. He was employed by the Hanford Police Department in 1952 for five years then was accepted into the California Highway Patrol Academy. After train-ing he was assigned to the California Highway Patrol in Hanford were he stayed until retiring in 1984.
He opened a Real Estate Business soon after retiring. He was the owner -broker of Triple “H” Realty for several years. He also stayed very busy taking care of his walnut orchard on his 10 acres. Billy married his first wife Claudena in 1952. They had two daughters Jennifer and Nancy. They had 47 years of marriage in Hanford, loving the country life, traveling, and were very active in the First Baptist Church until she passed away in 1999. He married his second wife Charline Scow Higgins in 2010. They enjoyed traveling to see family and friends until her passing in 2019. He loved going to Shaver Lake and Morro Bay over the years. He was always ready to go fishing. He had many deer hunting trips over the years with family and friends that were some of the best times of his life. Billy was so proud of his grandchildren and of all of their accomplishments.
He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Beulah Higgins, brother Dr. Donald J. Higgins, first wife Claudena Higgins, daughter Jennifer Higgins, second wife Charline Scow Higgins and numerous dear relatives and friends.
Billy is survived by his daughter Nancy Smith (Peter), grandchildren Elizabeth Clements (Jon), Eric Smith (Theresa), Michael Smith (Cori); great-grandchildren Jacob (Priscilla), Levi, Gideon, Cooper, Kahli, Kameran, Maddison, Addison, Wesson and great-great-granddaughter Naomi. Step daughter Tina Dabbs, sister-in-laws Sheri Higgins and Colleen Camara, brother-in-law Doug Webb (Betty) and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.
A special thank you to everyone who stopped by to visit with Billy over the years. He loved every minute of it. Also a thank you to Dr. Frank Gavini, Dr. John Gavini and Adventist Health Home Care Services-Hospice for pro-viding such great care of Billy.
A private family burial will be at Hanford Cemetery. A celebration of Billy Charles Higgins' life will be held at a later date.
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him, should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through Him might be saved.” John 3:16-17
Family and Friends are invited to view Billy's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and send condolences to the family, especially during this time of healing and hope.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel 559-584-5591.
