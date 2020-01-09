{{featured_button_text}}

Billie Katherine Duinkerken

September 1, 1940 – December 29, 2019

Billie Duinkerken, (Grandma Bill) "79" of Laton, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, December 29, 2019 surrounded by family.

She was born on September 1, 1940 in Sapulpa, Oklahoma to Jessie and Katherine Begley.

Grandma Bill is preceded in death by her husband Herman Duinkerken of 50 years, also from Laton and her siblings; Dorothy Sisson and Paul Begley.

Herman and Billie had two children, a son Brad Duinkerken of Laton and Doreen Hurst of Grover Beach. She has 7 grandchildren, Shelbi Mckay, Lindsi Duinkerken, Heath Duinkerken, Brayden Duinkerken, Piers Duinkerken, Raustyn Hurst and Landon and Angela Hurst with baby Harrison Hurst to arrive any moment. Grandma Bill also has 8 other great-grandchildren. Her siblings include Bob Begley of Pismo Beach and Joe Begley of Armona. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.

She loved working alongside her husband on their family farm, Duinkerken Farms, continuing up until just a couple weeks before her passing.

A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, January 13th at 11:00 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery; 19811 S. Cedar Ave, Laton, CA 93242 followed by a Celebration of Grandma Bill's Life at Laton Lions Hall; 6345 Nares Ave, Laton.

Services by People's Funeral Chapel; 559-584-5591.

Service information

Jan 13
Graveside Service
Monday, January 13, 2020
11:00AM
Oak Grove Cemetery
19811 S. Cedar Avenue
Laton, CA 93242
