Billie Katherine Duinkerken
September 1, 1940 – December 29, 2019
Billie Duinkerken, (Grandma Bill) "79" of Laton, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, December 29, 2019 surrounded by family.
She was born on September 1, 1940 in Sapulpa, Oklahoma to Jessie and Katherine Begley.
Grandma Bill is preceded in death by her husband Herman Duinkerken of 50 years, also from Laton and her siblings; Dorothy Sisson and Paul Begley.
You have free articles remaining.
Herman and Billie had two children, a son Brad Duinkerken of Laton and Doreen Hurst of Grover Beach. She has 7 grandchildren, Shelbi Mckay, Lindsi Duinkerken, Heath Duinkerken, Brayden Duinkerken, Piers Duinkerken, Raustyn Hurst and Landon and Angela Hurst with baby Harrison Hurst to arrive any moment. Grandma Bill also has 8 other great-grandchildren. Her siblings include Bob Begley of Pismo Beach and Joe Begley of Armona. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
She loved working alongside her husband on their family farm, Duinkerken Farms, continuing up until just a couple weeks before her passing.
A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, January 13th at 11:00 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery; 19811 S. Cedar Ave, Laton, CA 93242 followed by a Celebration of Grandma Bill's Life at Laton Lions Hall; 6345 Nares Ave, Laton.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel; 559-584-5591.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.