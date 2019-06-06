Billie Floyd West
August 14, 1932 – June 1, 2019
Billie Floyd West, known to most as Bill, was born August 14, 1932 in Orange, California to Floyd Addy West and Blanche Leola (Snuddy) West. Bill passed away on June 1, 2019 at the age of 86 yrs. old in Hanford.
Bill grew up with three brothers, Joe, Tom and Jim. Hard work and dedication was something that he learned at a young age and it made him always take pride in taking care of and providing for his family. Bill was very proud of his family's service to our country. His father Floyd served in the WWI in 1890, his brother Joe served for the Army in the WWII in 1941, Bill served in the Navy during the Korean War in 1951, and his younger brother Jim served for the Air Force during the Vietnam War in 1960.
In 1953 Bill met and married his first true love, Velda E. Turner -West on October 10, 1953 and the two were married for 49 beautiful years. Together they had five wonderful daughters: Cindy Longfellow, Patti Shirk, Janey Warren, Judi Baumgardner and Carole Fusenig. As Bill would say, “Family is my bucket of gold at the end of the rainbow”. In 1968 Bill who was working at Southern Ca. Edison Co. signed a bid to relocate to Hanford, CA. which was a dream come true they didn't want to raise their girls in the city. Bill and Velda had always dreamed of raising their daughters in the country so they bought a house on 2 1 acres; just enough space to experience country life.
Bill coached his daughter's Bobbie Sox softball teams for many years and also helped with his daughter's 4-H projects. He absolutely loved life and loved his family with all his heart. When Velda passed away on June 23, 2003 his heart was broken, for the first time in many years he found himself alone. Clueless how to move forward, Bill did his best to stay active and started attending church more often. Bill was an active member of the Hanford senior bowling league but still there was this emptiness that tugged at his heart.
While bowling, Bill met Shirley Heinrich from Lemoore, CA and from that moment on the two were inseparable. They were truly two little peas in a pod who complimented each other well. Once again his heart was full and the two married on December 27, 2004.
Bill was a member of the South Valley Community Church in Lemoore, CA. Bill was the type of person that never met a stranger he wouldn't talk to and always had a big smile on his face whenever you'd see him.
Bill is survived by his wife Shirley Heinrich of Hanford, five daughters: Cindy and husband Bill Longfellow of Hanford, Patti and husband Jeff Shirk of Visalia, Janey and husband Dennis Warren of Hanford, Judi Baumgardner, and Carole and her husband JP Fusenig of Rocklin, CA. His brother Jim, and his wife Cheryl of Newport, CA along with 15 grandchildren: Brian Cordero and his wife Laulani, William Longfellow, Stephanie Higuera and her husband John, Jason Cordero, Bridgetta Peters and her husband Marcus, Melonie Pierotte and her husband Josh, Megan Root, Cody Warren and his wife Elizabeth, William Shirk, Matthew Shirk, Conner Baumgardner, Billy Baumgardner, Jannah Fusenig, Muhammad Fusenig and Leila Fusenig.11 Great -Grandchildren: Tyra Higuera, Elijah Cordero, Jeremiah Cordero, Joshua Cordero, Keaulana Cordero, Olena Cordero, Caleb Root, Preston Root, Brody Pierotte, Logan Pierotte and Kash Warren and one Great-Great grandson-Oliver Peters.
A Visitation will be held on Monday, June 10th from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at People's Funeral Chapel; 501 N. Douty St, Hanford and a Funeral Service on Tuesday, June 11th at 10:00 a.m. at South Valley Community Church; 1050 W. Bush St, Lemoore followed by Burial at Grangeville Cemetery; 10428 14th Ave, Armona, CA.
Family and friends are invited to view Bill's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and send condolences to the family.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel 559-584-5591.
