Bill Hatfield

Billie Hatfield, 85 years old was born on July 28, 1935 to Charles and Mae Hatfield in Hanford, California. He passed away on April 3, 2021.
Bill graduated from Lemoore High School in 1953 and married his high school sweetheart, Linda Hite. They were married for 67 years. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. and served 6 years. During that time, he served in Korea. He worked at Armstrong-Pirelli for 25 years as a Data Processor. After retirement he worked at FAST credit union as an auditor. He was a member of the Sons of Italy although his proudest achievement was joining the Marine Corp Leader and being a co-founder of the Avenue of Flags in Armona. Bill loved spending time with his family and friends on the golf course, running the ATCs at the Pismo dunes and driving his boat on the river.
Bill is survived by his wife Linda and his children Donald (Cathy), Michael (April) and Janet (Rick). He was a proud Papa and Big Papa to his 20 grandchildren 9 great grandchildren (with another on the way). Bill was the youngest of 11 brothers and sisters and the last survivor. He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Deborah Lynn.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hanford Sons of Italy or Kings County Marine Detachment 455.
There will be a small service at a later date. Family and friends are invited to view Bill Hatfields legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.