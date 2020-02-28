Betty Sue Miguel
June 15, 1934 – February 20, 2020
Betty Sue Miguel, 85, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020. She was born June 15, 1934 in Maysville, Oklahoma to Lewis and Gladys Mayfield.
Betty grew up in Richmond, CA and graduated from Richmond High school in 1952. She met Edward while he was stationed in Vallejo for the U.S. Navy. They were married February 13, 1953. They settled in Hanford.
Betty and Edward Miguel were married for 67 years and presided in Hanford, California. Edward and Betty had two children, Teri (Jim) Koelewyn, and Steve Miguel of Hanford.
You have free articles remaining.
Betty worked at Hanford High School as registrar from 1961-1976, and secretary at Kings River Hardwick School then retiring in 1992.
Betty's hobby's included; genealogy of 5 generations of family for her and Edward's, collecting, antiquing, and traveling. Betty was a great cook, but loved each summer when Eddie would go to the Azores so she could have an endless summer of watching movies, never turning on the stove, and enjoying a Superior's banana split instead. She loved her grandchildren coming for dinner, always requiring a kiss at the front door. She enjoyed visits from her great-grandchildren later in life. She was savvy with an iPhone where she could see photos and videos of them, always bringing a smile to her face. The great grandchildren enjoyed showering her with flowers, chocolates, handmade crafts each time they came to town.
Betty was most loved. She is remembered by her husband Edward, daughter Teri and Jim Koelewyn of Hanford, and their children: James Ryan of Seattle WA, Laine and Brandon Stepp of Concord, CA, and Steven Koelewyn of Hanford. Her son Steve Miguel (Becky) of Hanford: daughter Brett and Adam Pederson of Carlsbad, NM, and her 3 great grandchildren Paige, Graham, and Dekker.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents Lewis and Gladys Mayfield, and brother, Louis E. Mayfield.
A funeral mass will take place on March 6, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church of Hanford at 10435 Hanford Armona Rd., at 10:00 am. A luncheon will follow at Hanford Fraternal Hall, 1015 N. 10th Ave, Hanford. Donations and tributes may be given to The Storybook Garden, Hanford in her memory.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the caregivers at Diamond Terrace and Optimal Hospice Care.
Arrangements are under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, Hanford.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.