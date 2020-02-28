Betty Sue Miguel

Betty's hobby's included; genealogy of 5 generations of family for her and Edward's, collecting, antiquing, and traveling. Betty was a great cook, but loved each summer when Eddie would go to the Azores so she could have an endless summer of watching movies, never turning on the stove, and enjoying a Superior's banana split instead. She loved her grandchildren coming for dinner, always requiring a kiss at the front door. She enjoyed visits from her great-grandchildren later in life. She was savvy with an iPhone where she could see photos and videos of them, always bringing a smile to her face. The great grandchildren enjoyed showering her with flowers, chocolates, handmade crafts each time they came to town.