Betty (Puckett) Lancaster
February 8, 1935 – November 23, 2019
Betty (Puckett) Lancaster exhaled her final breath on earth, and inhaled her first breath in heaven on Nov. 23. She is survived by husband, Howey, 4 children, Pam Roby (Ray), Sandra Dixon, Diane Black (Steve), Phil Lancaster (Terry), 8 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 2 great- great grandchildren, and her beloved brother and sister, Bill Puckett and Wanda Miller. She had a large family, many friends, and a church family too numerous to mention. She was a minister and served as First Lady beside her husband in the ministry since 1961. Later she became a mortgage broker and owned her own business. She lived life with a passion for God, never ending grace, and a whole lot of spunk. Though small in stature she was large in spirit. Her advice, instruction, and great love will be truly and forever missed. Services will be held on Nov. 30 at 2:00 pm at the River of Life Church, 6066 E. Riverdale Ave., Laton CA.
