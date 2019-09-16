Betty P. Wilbur
July 1, 1939 – Sept 12, 2019
Betty P Wilbur passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019.
Betty was born to Reginald and Hester Lewis on July 1, 1939. She grew up and attended schools in Hanford. She was a proud member of the Hanford High Class of 1956. After High School she met Dwight Wilbur. They fell in love and got married in Reno, NV. They had two sons Christopher and Brett. Betty was a stay at home mom until Chris and Brett were in Junior High School. She then went to work the Art Print Shop. She then went to work at the Kings County Office of Education as a printer where she retired.
Betty and Dwight were involved in numerous community service groups. They were members of the Kings County Boat and Ski Club. They also belonged to the Cabrillo Club for many years. Betty was proud of her long family history in Kings County. This lead her to become involved with the Kings County Historical Society. She served several times as President. She also loved genealogy. She was a member of the Renegade Root Diggers, a genealogy group that met to discuss and trace family history.
Betty and Dwight loved to travel. They would spend many summers traveling to Montana to Flat Head Lake. They loved to fish and camp. Their love of travel also got them involved in planning bus tours for other people. They planned bus trips to Reno, Laughlin and Las Vegas. She was an avid gambler and loved to play the cards at the casinos.
After she retired, her life was even busier. She played bridge with The Grand Slammers and Wednesday Duplicate Bridge. She played Mah Jong with two groups. She was also a member of the Lemoore Ladies Golf Club.
Betty loved the theater. She would travel to San Francisco or Los Angles to see a play. She had season tickets to Roger Rocka and Second Space Theater in Fresno. She enjoyed the Kings Players here in Hanford too.
She traveled many places with the Visalia Gadabouts. She took cruises to Alaska, South America and Hawaii with her friend and travel partner Mary Thomas. They toured the Southwest and took many day trips to places like the coast and San Francisco.
Betty loved to garden. She spent many hours tending to her flowers. She collected bathtubs and had many different kinds of flowers planted in them. Her favorite flowers were her many varieties of iris.
Betty will be missed by her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband Dwight Wilbur, Son Brett Wilbur, Mother Hester Lewis, Father Reginald Lewis, and Brother Reggie Lewis. She is survived by her son Christopher Wilbur and Daughter in law Terri Wilbur. She is also survived by her grandchildren Brooke Wilbur, Stephen Wilbur (and Carolina), Nichelle Wilbur (and John), Shannon Minor (and Brad), Lisa Mason (and Tim), Lacy Brooks (and Travis) and 12 great grandchildren.
Funeral Arrangements are being made by Whitehurst-McNamara in Hanford CA. Graveside services will be at Grangeville Cemetery in Armona, Saturday, September 21 at 11 am. A reception will be held afterward at her family home at 9381 Fargo Ave Hanford Ca. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in her name to the Carnegie Museum in Hanford.
