Betty Mae Givens

May 29, 1938 – November 29, 2019

Betty Mae Givens, 81, of Hanford passed away on November 29th. No services will be held at Betty's request, private inurnment will take place at a later date at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery. Services under the arrangement of People's Funeral Chapel

