Betty Louise Slocum

Betty was born in Watonga, Oklahoma on December 21, 1935 to Elmer and Lola Mainer. She graduated from Hanford High School in 1954. Betty married Vernon Slocum on June 14, 1954 and lived happily together for 65 years. Along with nurturing her children and helping on the ranch, Betty began a career as a rural route mail carrier in 1968. She was the friendly mail lady who made connections with many people on her route until she retired in 1996. Betty was loved by all who knew her because of her caring and giving nature. She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed movies as well. She loved gambling trips with family and friends, and usually luck was on her side, but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.