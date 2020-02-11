Betty Louise Slocum
December 21, 1935 – February 7, 2020
Our beloved and beautiful Betty Louise Slocum passed peacefully at home on February 7, 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
Betty was born in Watonga, Oklahoma on December 21, 1935 to Elmer and Lola Mainer. She graduated from Hanford High School in 1954. Betty married Vernon Slocum on June 14, 1954 and lived happily together for 65 years. Along with nurturing her children and helping on the ranch, Betty began a career as a rural route mail carrier in 1968. She was the friendly mail lady who made connections with many people on her route until she retired in 1996. Betty was loved by all who knew her because of her caring and giving nature. She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed movies as well. She loved gambling trips with family and friends, and usually luck was on her side, but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Betty is survived by her husband, Vernon Slocum; her children, Mark Slocum and wife Cindy, Sherri Holland and husband Rick, Dean Slocum, Lori Valentine and husband Jeff; her sister Jeanne Chlouber and husband Jim; and her brother Tuffy Mainer and wife Helen. She also leaves four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren: Heather Beamer and husband Chris and their two sons Carter and Carson, Erik Holland, Jenna Valentine, and Jacie Valentine.
You will forever be with us and forever in our hearts!
A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Grangeville Cemetery in Armona. The family invites you to join them for refreshments following the service at the Valentine residence, 15566 Iona Avenue, Hanford, CA.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.