Betty Louise Slocum
0 entries

Betty Louise Slocum

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Betty Louise Slocum

Betty Louise Slocum

December 21, 1935 – February 7, 2020

Our beloved and beautiful Betty Louise Slocum passed peacefully at home on February 7, 2020.

Betty was born in Watonga, Oklahoma on December 21, 1935 to Elmer and Lola Mainer. She graduated from Hanford High School in 1954. Betty married Vernon Slocum on June 14, 1954 and lived happily together for 65 years. Along with nurturing her children and helping on the ranch, Betty began a career as a rural route mail carrier in 1968. She was the friendly mail lady who made connections with many people on her route until she retired in 1996. Betty was loved by all who knew her because of her caring and giving nature. She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed movies as well. She loved gambling trips with family and friends, and usually luck was on her side, but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Betty is survived by her husband, Vernon Slocum; her children, Mark Slocum and wife Cindy, Sherri Holland and husband Rick, Dean Slocum, Lori Valentine and husband Jeff; her sister Jeanne Chlouber and husband Jim; and her brother Tuffy Mainer and wife Helen. She also leaves four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren: Heather Beamer and husband Chris and their two sons Carter and Carson, Erik Holland, Jenna Valentine, and Jacie Valentine.

You will forever be with us and forever in our hearts!

A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Grangeville Cemetery in Armona. The family invites you to join them for refreshments following the service at the Valentine residence, 15566 Iona Avenue, Hanford, CA.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Slocum as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News