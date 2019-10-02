Betty Lou Roe
June 20, 1932 – September 27, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Betty Lou Roe, 87, of Hanford, formerly of Lemoore, passed away September 27th. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday at 1:30 P.M. at Lemoore Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Roe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.