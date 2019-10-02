{{featured_button_text}}

Betty Lou Roe

June 20, 1932 – September 27, 2019

Betty Lou Roe, 87, of Hanford, formerly of Lemoore, passed away September 27th. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday at 1:30 P.M. at Lemoore Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

