Betty L. Medrano
August 18, 1935 – April 30, 2020
Betty Lucille Medrano, of Hanford, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Betty was bom August 18, 1935 in Bakersfield, C A to Oscar and Margaret Bloyed. Betty's family lived in many eommunities around California as her parents were migrant workers. She was married to Ralph Joseph Medrano on October 3, 1953 at St. Alphonsus church in Fresno, CA. They were married for 51 years before his passing in 2005.
Mom was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She was not only our mom but a best friend to all of us. She was a member of St. Brigid Church and an avid Fresno State Bulldog fan. As a season ticket holder, she attended numerous games and watched them on T.V. In her leisure time, Mom enjoyed reading and watching classic T.V. shows and movies. In her younger days, Mom and dad would often go out dancing with his younger brother & wife.
Mom loved the holidays and enjoyed preparing food and getting together with all the family. She was a great cook and baker. Mom was always ready for a road trip, whether it was to the coast, to the blossom trail, or anywhere around the valley enjoying the beauty around her. When the family was young, a trip to the Kings Drive In was a treat with our favorite homemade hamburgers or fried chicken.
To mom, no one was a stranger, and could carry on a conversation with anyone as if they were old friends. She will be remembered as a beautiful and big-hearted person who would go to great lengths to help her family and friends. Mom was always joyful and had a loving smile that we will never forget. Mom's faith in the Lord was her strength. She was a prayer warrior. She began and ended each day with prayers for her family and friends. Mom was loved and cherished not only by her family but by all who knew her.
Betty is survived by her children Geri King of Fresno, Steven Medrano of Hanford, Lawrence Medrano of Chieo, Sharon Carvalho of Hanford and Diane Gamble of Los Angeles. Betty is also survived by her beloved 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph, her son Philip Thomas Medrano, her granddaughter Allison Victoria Cordero and her sister Faye Grisham.
Due to the current health crisis in our community, services for Betty will be private. A public Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date to be announced. Services will be under the direction of the Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home in Hanford, CA .
