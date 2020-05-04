× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Betty L. Medrano

August 18, 1935 – April 30, 2020

Betty Lucille Medrano, of Hanford, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Betty was bom August 18, 1935 in Bakersfield, C A to Oscar and Margaret Bloyed. Betty's family lived in many eommunities around California as her parents were migrant workers. She was married to Ralph Joseph Medrano on October 3, 1953 at St. Alphonsus church in Fresno, CA. They were married for 51 years before his passing in 2005.

Mom was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She was not only our mom but a best friend to all of us. She was a member of St. Brigid Church and an avid Fresno State Bulldog fan. As a season ticket holder, she attended numerous games and watched them on T.V. In her leisure time, Mom enjoyed reading and watching classic T.V. shows and movies. In her younger days, Mom and dad would often go out dancing with his younger brother & wife.

Mom loved the holidays and enjoyed preparing food and getting together with all the family. She was a great cook and baker. Mom was always ready for a road trip, whether it was to the coast, to the blossom trail, or anywhere around the valley enjoying the beauty around her. When the family was young, a trip to the Kings Drive In was a treat with our favorite homemade hamburgers or fried chicken.