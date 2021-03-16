Betty Jane Montgomery

Betty went to be with the Lord and her beloved husband, Richard, on March 10, 2021. Betty Cobine was born in San Jose, CA on November 17, 1938, to Samuel and Agnes Cobine. The Cobine family moved to Lemoore shortly after. Betty attended Central Union Elementary and graduated from Lemoore Union High School in 1956. Betty met the love of her life, Richard Montgomery, her Senior year of high school and three months later was a July bride.
Betty is survived by her children: Susan Offalter, husband Loran, Rick Montgomery, wife Juanita; grandchildren: David Offalter, wife Nicole, Christina Coonfield, husband Aaron, Ryan Montgomery, wife Deborah, Amanda Ruch, husband Cody; great grandchildren: Addyson, Kendra, Julieann, Logan, Darien, Jax, and Levi. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Montgomery, Father and Mother, Samuel and Agnes Cobine, sister, Alice Cobine, and grandchild, Loran Richard Offalter.
A Graveside Service will be held Friday, March 19th at 1:00 P.M. at Grangeville Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
