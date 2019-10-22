Betty Farrel South
May 19, 1932-October 13, 2019
Betty Farrel South was born on May 19, 1932 and passed on October 13, 2019. She was the daughter of Earl and Opal Pearl Myers. She and her twin brother, Eddie, were born in Sudan, Texas with the help of a midwife; Eddie did not survive. Betty passed at the home of her daughter, Susan, surrounded by her family.
Betty was a life long member of the Lord's church, worshipping in Sanger, Ca at the Cherry Street Church of Christ. She was known for her beautiful alto singing voice, her love of teaching Bible classes, and her many years of teaching 1st grade at Western Christian School in Hanford, Ca. She was loved very much by her family and thoroughly enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was very proud of the fact that she remembered all of their birthdays plus those of her many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore South; her parents; 2 sisters, Earlene Hunt and Doris Chavez; a brother, Stan Myers; and her twin.
She is survived by her youngest brother, Bill Myers and his wife Charlotte. She also leaves 4 children, Deborah Hubble; Brian South and his wife, Teresa; Susan Hurtado and husband, Anthony; and Russell South and his wife, Jennifer. Betty also had 10 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She will be greatly missed, but we are so thankful for her long life, her love of Christ, and the fact that she passed on that love to her family.
Services were held October 19, 2019 in Selma, CA.
