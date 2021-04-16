You have permission to edit this article.
Bettie Lucille (Johnson) Olson
Bettie Lucille (Johnson) Olson

August 14, 1927-April 14, 2021

Our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and widowed wife, passed away peacefully the morning of April 14, 2021, at The Harvest Assisted Living facility in Fowler.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Raymond Olson, her parents, one brother, and many other relatives.

She is survived by her brother Norbert Frane and wife Carol, her son Bruce Olson and wife Sally, her daughter Peggy Rech, 3 grandchildren and their spouses, and 4 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. She was such an important person in all of their lives and will be missed by all.

We would like to thank all the staff at The Harvest Assisted Living facility in Fowler for all the care given to her over the last year of her life.

A graveside service will be held at the Kingsburg Cemetery on April 22, 2021 at 11:00AM. Services have been entrusted to Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.creightonchapel.com

