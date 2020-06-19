Bessie Ellen Hatfield
Bessie Ellen Hatfield

May 5, 1931 May 4, 2020

Bessie Hatfield, 88 passed away on Monday, May 4th.

Bessie will be laid to rest privately at Hanford Cemetery with her husband James, who passed away this last year as well. They are together in heaven.

Services under the arrangement of Peoples Funeral Chapel.

