September 25, 1920- March 23, 2020

Bertha Marie Bibb Roam passed away peacefully on March 23, 2020, in Selma, California, at the age of 99. Bertha was born in Texas to Roland and Addie McClendon. During World War II she met a young soldier, Lloyd Bibb, who was stationed in Texas at the time, and they married in 1944. After the war, and Lloyd was discharged from the Army, they moved to Selma, California, where Lloyd's family lived. In 1959 Lloyd passed away after a short illness, leaving Bertha with three young sons to raise. Bertha worked for many years at the Selma Hospital in the bookkeeping department. After several years as a widow, she met and married Robert Roam. Before Robert's death in 2012, Bertha and Robert had many happy years together, especially their trips travelling the United States in their travel trailer.

Bertha is survived by her sons, Roland Bibb (Judy), Doug Bibb (Linda), grandson, Matthew Bibb, granddaughters, Kristin Bibb Jones and Keri Bibb Gavaletz, and her first great-grandchild, Miles Gavaletz. She is also survived by her stepson, Michael Roam, her brothers, Gene McClendon, Henry McClendon and Richard McClendon, her sister, Rollene Ficklin, and an extraordinary number of extended family and friends who loved her dearly.

Funeral services will be private.

