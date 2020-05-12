Bertha Marie Bibb Roam passed away peacefully on March 23, 2020, in Selma, California, at the age of 99. Bertha was born in Texas to Roland and Addie McClendon. During World War II she met a young soldier, Lloyd Bibb, who was stationed in Texas at the time, and they married in 1944. After the war, and Lloyd was discharged from the Army, they moved to Selma, California, where Lloyd's family lived. In 1959 Lloyd passed away after a short illness, leaving Bertha with three young sons to raise. Bertha worked for many years at the Selma Hospital in the bookkeeping department. After several years as a widow, she met and married Robert Roam. Before Robert's death in 2012, Bertha and Robert had many happy years together, especially their trips travelling the United States in their travel trailer.