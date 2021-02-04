Bert Dee Baker passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at the age of 91, in Selma, California. He was a resident of the Bethel Lutheran Home in Selma. Bert had suffered from Parkinson 's Disease the last several years and endured numerous bouts of pneumonia as well. It was pneumonia that ultimately took his life.
Bert was born in Selma on July 13, 1929 and attended schools in both Selma and Mariposa, California. There was also a brief engagement with the United States Merchant Marine and time in Korea with the US Army. Bert then settled in Selma where he met and married Betty Darlene Cannon, eldest daughter of William and Lily Cannon. Bert and Betty were married on September 18, 1953 marking a marriage that lasted 67 years.
Bert worked for Pacific Gas and Electric for 35 years. After retiring he established his own electrical business for several years. He had memberships in The Masons, Scottish Rite and the Shriner's. He played the tenor sax in the Shrine band performing at parades and concerts. Bert also enjoyed performing on his saxophone during services at the First Christian Church, where he was a member for many years.
Bert had a great love for the sea and spent many years scuba diving and fishing along the California Coast and Mexico. There was nothing he enjoyed more than hunting for lobsters and abalone.
Bert is survived by his loving wife, Betty and his daughter, Janice Baker, both of Selma and his son, Allen Baker, of Morro Bay. He also leaves his sister, Ruthe Hughes of Selma, brother-in-law and sister-in-law William and Mary Cannon of Arizona. Bert was preceded in death by his parents Dee and Myra Baker. Bert will be remembered by numerous nieces, nephew, other extended family, and dear friends.
Bert will be buried at Floral Memorial Cemetery in Selma on February 10, 2021. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, services will be limited. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be sent to The First Christian Church, 2026 Arrants St., Selma, CA 93662
