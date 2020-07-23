Bernita Garcia
September 17, 1931 – July 18, 2020
Bernita Garcia, of Hanford, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020. She was 88 years of age. Bernita was born September 17, 1931 in Sabetha, Kansas to Edward and Essie Longacre. She moved to California with her family when she was a young girl. She graduated from College of the Sequoias with an Associate of Arts degree and worked for the City of Hanford as a Lead Account Clerk retiring after 31 years of service. She married Manuel Garcia and they were married for 60 years before his passing in 2008.
Benita was very involved in the Hanford community. She was a charter member of the Starlite Vaulting Group, a member of the Board of Directors of the American Mule Association, a member of the Central Valley General Hospital Auxiliary, the American Curly Horse Association, the Kings County Homecoming Committee, the Hanford Christmas Parade Committee, the Kings County Historical Society and the Common Threads Quilt Guild. For three years Bernita won Best of Show with her Mr. Lincoln rose in the Garden Club Flower Show. Bernita personified the true spirit of community leadership and service.
She is survived by her children David Garcia & wife Catherine of Hanford and Juanita Grieger & husband Ronald of Ridgecrest, CA. Bernita leaves her 5 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandsons. She was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel, her sons Jerry Garcia and Allen Garcia as well as 9 siblings.
Due to the current COVID-19 health crisis in our community, services for Bernita will be private. A public Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Rose McCarthy School Library, 1000 North Harris St., Hanford, CA 93230. The family wishes to publicly thank her loyal, loving caretakers; Julie Brackett, Peggy Cuevas Holmes and Sandy & Jen Climer as well as the staff of Hacienda Post Acute for their support of Bernita. Funeral services under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, Hanford, CA.
