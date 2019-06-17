{{featured_button_text}}
Bernice Catherine Silva

February 13, 1937-June 12, 2019

Bernice Catherine Silva (Va), 82 of Lemoore, went to be with the Lord, June 12, 2019, after succumbing to a lengthy illness.

She was born to the late Frank and Bertha Azevedo on February 13, 1937 in Hanford, California.

Mom loved the outdoors and was extremely athletic and energetic. She loved gardening, cooking for her family, and watching sports on TV, especially tennis and Nascar. If you didn't have the opportunity to taste Mom's fried chicken, you missed out. Leaving Mom's house hungry was never an option. Bernice was an extremely spiritual person, attending mass weekly, and praying her rosary daily was a priority.

Bernice is survived by four children, daughter, Cathy Lee (Robert), sons, Manuel Silva III (Karen) Johnny Silva (Janice) and James Silva; five grandchildren, three great grandchildren, four sisters and four brothers, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death was her loving husband of 58 years Manuel Silva, Jr., sisters Louise and Alice, nephews Frankie and Richard, nieces Regina and Jenny, sister-in-law Laurie, and parents Frank and Bertha Azevedo.

As sad as it is to not have Mom with us on earth, we know she is finally home with the good Lord and her husband.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, June 20 at Phipps Dale Funeral Chapel between 4:00 – 7:00 P.M., with the Rosary at 6:00 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, June 21 at 9:00 A.M. at Saint Peter's Catholic Church, 870 N. Lemoore Ave, in Lemoore. Burial will at Lemoore Cemetery.

Thank you to all our friends and family for your support and prayers.

