Benny A. Velo

Passed peacefully at home on November 14th, 2020. A loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. Survived by his wife Diana, Son Vincent, Daughter Melissa, Grandchildren Brooke, Stone, Sienna, Stockton, Daughter-in-law Sonia, and Siblings Gloria, Linda and Gilbert. Ben was the oldest son of Arnold and Delphina Velo who preceded him in death.
Ben was 75 years old, an Army Veteran, Kings County Sheriff Veteran, Private Investigator and avid golfer. Ben knew a vast amount of individuals in Hanford and Kings County which is why you could always find him conversing with just about anyone, he always found some type of connection. Ben was known to be a talker and would talk your ear off, which is why his gym sessions of 3 hours were not necessarily spent working out. Strong views on many topics, intelligently tempering his responses to achieve the upper hand in most arguments.
Ben could often be found engaged in construction projects demonstrating hidden skills he thought he had. With an infectious smile, he was always ready to have his picture taken and known to be a dapper dresser. Ben not only loved golf, as you would often find him on any day on any golf course, but all sports. This is why he thoroughly enjoyed being involved or watching his children and grandchildren participate, whether it be football, soccer, softball, track, cheer or dance, he always tried to be there for them. Loved by all those closest to him and admired and inspired by those who knew him, Ben Velo will surely be missed but never forgotten.
