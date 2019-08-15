Benjamin De Lira
July 5, 1950-April 12, 2019
On Monday, April 12, 2019, Benjamin “Don Benja” De Lira, 69, passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family and friends.
Don Benja was born to Felix and Maria Iniquez De Lira in Capilla de Milpillas, Mexico, a small town hear Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico on July 5, 1950. He was an avid soccer player in his younger days. His passion for soccer manifested in his development of “La Liga Campesina del Valle Central,” which is still in existence today.
Don Benja is preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Maria Iniquez De Lira and brothers, Luis De Lira, Antonio De Lira and David De Lira. He is survived by his loving wife, Ma Consepcion "Conchita", and 3 siblings: Refugio De Lira, Enrique De Lira and Felipe De Lira. He is also survived by his 4 sons, Alfonso De Lira, Joel (Kristina) De Lira, Sergio De Lira and Felix (Alicia) De Lira. He leaves behind 11 grandkids (Kameron De Lira, Alexee De Lira, Gabriel De Lira, Devyn (Joseph) Sandoval, Kodi De Lira, Destyni De Lira, Jessica De Lira, Sergio De Lira Jr., Jacinta Morales, Deanica De Lira and Gianna De Lira and 3 great granddaughters (Analyssa, Alyanna and Delilah).
A visitation will be held Monday, August 19, 2019, from 4:30 to 6:30 pm, rosary to follow at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. everything taking place at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Followed by Burial at Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of Yost & Webb Funeral Care 213 N. Irwin St. Hanford, CA. You may visit Benjamin's story at www.ywcares.con and write condolences.
