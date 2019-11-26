{{featured_button_text}}

Barbara Williams

November 9, 1922-November 19, 2019

Barbara I Williams The family of Barbara Williams anounces the passing of our mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Barbara and her late husband Robert "Bob" Williams resided in Dinuba for many years before moving to a senior retirement community in Clovis, CA in 2005. Barbara and Bob were longtime members of the Dinuba Presbyterian Church.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Before retirement, Barbara worked as a secretary for the Dinuba school district. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband in 2008. She is survived by her three children, Susan Rowell, Joan Barber, and Scott Williams, five grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

Barbara will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Northern California Veterans Cemetery in Igo, CA. A graveside service is to be held on December 30th.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments