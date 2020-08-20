Barbara M. Keenan
November 2, 1926 - August 8, 2020
Barbara M. Keenan, 93 of Hanford, passed away on August 8, 2020. She was born in San Luis Obispo in 1926 to Mike and Elsie Freitas. She resided in Hanford with her husband of 37 years, the late Jerry F. Keenan. She worked for many years for a local dentist, Dr. Blackham.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Vicki A. Boschetti Tos of Hanford, son Stanley J. Boschetti and wife Diana of Orem, Utah, and brother Stanley A. Freitas of Hanford.
She leaves behind eight grandchildren Alison Pereira, Erin and Michael R. Boschetti, Scott Richards, Brandon, Jana, Tara and Justin Boschetti and eleven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry, son Michael, and three siblings.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to Kings Rehabilitation and Convalescent Home.
Arrangements of private graveside services are under Peoples Funeral Chapel. The family requests any memoriam be made to their favorite charity.
Family and Friends are invited to view Barbaras legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and send condolences to the family. These condolences will later be added to a keepsake book for the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.