You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barbara M. Keenan
0 entries

Barbara M. Keenan

  • 0

Barbara M. Keenan

November 2, 1926 - August 8, 2020

Barbara M. Keenan, 93 of Hanford, passed away on August 8, 2020. She was born in San Luis Obispo in 1926 to Mike and Elsie Freitas. She resided in Hanford with her husband of 37 years, the late Jerry F. Keenan. She worked for many years for a local dentist, Dr. Blackham.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Vicki A. Boschetti Tos of Hanford, son Stanley J. Boschetti and wife Diana of Orem, Utah, and brother Stanley A. Freitas of Hanford.
She leaves behind eight grandchildren Alison Pereira, Erin and Michael R. Boschetti, Scott Richards, Brandon, Jana, Tara and Justin Boschetti and eleven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry, son Michael, and three siblings.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to Kings Rehabilitation and Convalescent Home.
Arrangements of private graveside services are under Peoples Funeral Chapel. The family requests any memoriam be made to their favorite charity.
Family and Friends are invited to view Barbaras legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and send condolences to the family. These condolences will later be added to a keepsake book for the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Keenan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News