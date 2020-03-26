Barbara Lucille Crusha
August 11, 1930-March 22, 2020
Barbara Lucille Crusha passed away peacefully with family by her side on March 22, 2020.
Born on August 11, 1930. Barbara lived her entire life in Kings County.
She was born in Hanford and lived her childhood years between Stratford and Lemoore. She moved to Corcoran at the age of 10 and graduated from Corcoran High School in 1948.
Barbara married her high school sweetheart soon after graduation, she and Lloyd "Red" Crusha began their life together. Barbara was the All-American homemaker. Raising three children, serving on the local PTA, teaching Red Cross swim lessons and working part time for the Post Office. Taking care of her family was first and foremost in her life.
After 48 years of marriage, Red passed away from a sudden heart attack and Barbara was single for the first time in her life. She decided to move to Hanford where there were more activities for her to become involve in. She joined the "singles" group, went to local evening dances, and began bowling.
Bowling became her passion and was on 4 different leagues for more than 20 years. Everyone knew Barbara at the bowling alley.
She enjoyed sewing, playing cards, cooking, canning and especially baking pies and cookies.
Barbara leaves behind her three children. Mike Crusha and his wife Jackie of San Luis Obispo. Sandy Gregory and her husband Jim of Los Osos and Jim Crusha and his wife Barbara of Tulare.
She adored her nine grandchildren. Terri Nunes, Jessica Ellebracht, Jeff Crusha, Jad Crusha, Mark Crusha, Jacob Gregory, Ben Gregory, Mike Gregory and Elizabeth Lewis.
She was so proud of her 18 great grandchildren. They are Nicolas, Haley and Austin Nunes of Visalia, Ca., Kyle and Makenna Ellebracht of Tulare, Ca., Carter and Paige Crusha of Clovis, Ca., Logan, Makenna, Harper, Rhyse and Waylon Gregory of Arglye, Tx., Rowan Gregory of Tucson, Az., Kaya and Hannah Gregory of Reedley, Ca. and Jarrick, Jade and Jalynn Lewis of Lemoore Ca.
Barbara always thought of others and she was a good friend to many.
She will be missed by both family and friends and her spunky attitude will never be forgotten.
Because of the current Coronavirus outbreak, private services will be held at the Corcoran Cemetery. Family and friends can expect to receive a copy of our tribute and eulogy through the mail in the near future.
Our sincere appreciation goes out to Adventist Hospice and Amdal In-Home Care Givers who helped keep Barbara comfortable during her final days.
Family and Friends are invited to view Barbara's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel
584-5591
