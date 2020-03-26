Barbara Lucille Crusha

August 11, 1930-March 22, 2020

Barbara Lucille Crusha passed away peacefully with family by her side on March 22, 2020.

Born on August 11, 1930. Barbara lived her entire life in Kings County.

She was born in Hanford and lived her childhood years between Stratford and Lemoore. She moved to Corcoran at the age of 10 and graduated from Corcoran High School in 1948.

Barbara married her high school sweetheart soon after graduation, she and Lloyd "Red" Crusha began their life together. Barbara was the All-American homemaker. Raising three children, serving on the local PTA, teaching Red Cross swim lessons and working part time for the Post Office. Taking care of her family was first and foremost in her life.

After 48 years of marriage, Red passed away from a sudden heart attack and Barbara was single for the first time in her life. She decided to move to Hanford where there were more activities for her to become involve in. She joined the "singles" group, went to local evening dances, and began bowling.

Bowling became her passion and was on 4 different leagues for more than 20 years. Everyone knew Barbara at the bowling alley.