Barbara L. Hicks

She was born in Mt. Holly, NJ and preceded in death by her parents, Brigadier General William C. Doyle and Martha A. Doyle. She is survived by her exhusband Bill Hicks, their children Colleen Hicks, Sean (Kathie), Patrick (Pern), Shannon (Davy )Brown, 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one beloved sister MJ Doyle. In the words of her friend Ms. Elliott, “Today my beautiful friend was called for her final flight, destination heaven.” We love you Mom forever.