BARBARA JEAN GAUNT BELLAMY
0 entries

BARBARA JEAN GAUNT BELLAMY

  • 0

BARBARA JEAN GAUNT BELLAMY

March 4, 1926-July 5, 2020

 

Barbara was born on a farm in Tulare County near midnight March 4-5, 1926.

Her family had lived in Central California from Watsonville to Armona along with the hills west of Coalinga in between. She attended Coalinga High, but graduated from Hanford High.

She worked as a clerk/secretary for over 35 years for a major petroleum company, the local school district and many others in Avenal.

She resided in Avenal with her husband Joe from after World War II until a few years ago when she moved to Lemoore to be closer to her son and daughter-in-law. Joe passed away in 1966.

Barbara was active in the Avenal Senior Center for many years.

She is survived by her son, Russell, daughter-in-law Paulette and two grandkids, Joseph and Rebecca, both of whom live in Denver.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Remembrances can be sent to the Avenal Historical Museum, P.O. Box 572, Avenal CA 93204

Family and Friends are invited to view Barbaras legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.

Services by Peoples Funeral Chapel

584-5591

To plant a tree in memory of BARBARA BELLAMY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News