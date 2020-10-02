On September 24, 2020 Barbara Ann Porterfield angels took her to her heavenly rest. She was 81 years of age. Born Barbara Ann Brooks, on September 21, 1939 to Farris Brooks and Dorothy Martin-Brooks, she attended school at West Park Elementary through 8th grade, and then to Washington Union High School in Fresno California.
She is survived by her sister Sharon German, her husband of 36 years, Jeffrey Porterfield, and four children, Robyn Chandler, Steven Hyde, Debbie Slater, and Patricia Rea. In addition, there are 14 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.
Her remains are interred at the Selma Cemetery.
