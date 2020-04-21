Avis Todd (Granny) passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of April 14, 2020 surrounded with the love of her family. Avis was born on June 24, 1916 in Payne County Oklahoma to Smila and Marshall Goforth. She was the 3rd born child of their 8 children. Avis spent her younger years working hard alongside her parents and siblings on the family farm. She shared many loving and happy stories of those days and of going to school in a one room school house. She recalled walking quite a distance in the winter to build a fire in the school's wood stove so the classroom would be warm for her teacher and classmates. On November 18, 1936, Avis married the love of her life Merle Todd. This was during the Dust Bowl and Great Depression years when her family was forced to abandon the family farm and join the great migration west. The very next day after their wedding, Avis and Merle along with her family began the migration from Oklahoma to California. That must have been quite a honeymoon! The family found work along the way west and spent a brief period of time first in Arizona and then Southern California until they finally settled in Hanford.