Avis Todd
June 24, 1916 – April 14, 2020
Avis Todd (Granny) passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of April 14, 2020 surrounded with the love of her family. Avis was born on June 24, 1916 in Payne County Oklahoma to Smila and Marshall Goforth. She was the 3rd born child of their 8 children. Avis spent her younger years working hard alongside her parents and siblings on the family farm. She shared many loving and happy stories of those days and of going to school in a one room school house. She recalled walking quite a distance in the winter to build a fire in the school's wood stove so the classroom would be warm for her teacher and classmates. On November 18, 1936, Avis married the love of her life Merle Todd. This was during the Dust Bowl and Great Depression years when her family was forced to abandon the family farm and join the great migration west. The very next day after their wedding, Avis and Merle along with her family began the migration from Oklahoma to California. That must have been quite a honeymoon! The family found work along the way west and spent a brief period of time first in Arizona and then Southern California until they finally settled in Hanford.
Granny's greatest joy in life was her family. During her lifetime she welcomed 2 daughters, 4 grandchildren, 8 great- grandchildren, and 13 great- great- grandchildren. As the matriarch of the family, holidays such as Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years, and Easter as well as birthdays were always celebrated at Granny's house. For many years she also hosted large Sunday dinners. Nothing pleased her more than preparing her famous fried chicken complete with mashed potatoes & gravy plus all the other trimmings. She was her happiest when her house and all the chairs around her dinner table were filled with her family. Everyone was always welcomed at Granny's house with a hug and kiss and was accepted unconditionally!
Granny lived to be almost 104 years old and even though her family is grateful for those enriching years with her, somehow it doesn't seem like it was long enough. Granny will be greatly missed and her family will each one carry this wonderful woman in their hearts forever!
Avis was preceded in death by her parents Marshall and Smila Goforth, her husband of 60 years Merle Todd, her daughter Judy Nichols, sisters Zola, Aletha, and Vivian and brothers Gerald, Wilbert, Bernie, and Russ. She is survived by her daughter Janet Byrn (Len), granddaughters Kimberly Nelson (Dennis), Erin Pfeiffer (Travis), and Amanda Byrn, grandson Chip Nichols, and son-in-law Ed Nichols. Also surviving are great-grandchildren Colby Nichols (Emily) Carolee Mervyn (Geoff), Joanna Allen (Jason) Courtney Sheldon (Buddy), Jillian Thomas (Tony), Justine Nichols (Justin), Matthew Pfeiffer, and Josie Byrn-Valdez as well as great- great- grandchildren Madycen, Kaydence, James, Brody, D.J., Owen, Frankie, Fancy, Marilyn, Colby Jr., Kendra, Preston, and Tyler. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
The family is deeply appreciative and grateful to Sherry Quesada for her dedicated and loving care for Granny for the past 2 years of Granny's life and most recently the members of Adventist Health Hospice team.
Graveside services will be held privately at Hanford Cemetery due to Covid-19 concerns.
A celebration of Avis's life will be held at a future date.
Family and Friends are invited to view Avis's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and send condolences to the family during this time and especially in the future for her celebration of life.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel 559-584-5591.
