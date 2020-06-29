× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

August Gus Fernandes Ornellas, Jr.

July 21, 1930 June 21, 2020

August Gus Ornellas, Jr. of Hanford, formerly of Lemoore, passed away on Sunday, June 21 at the Hanford hospital at the age of 89. Gus was born in Stonington, CT to August and Anna Ornellas. Gus was a foreman at the creamery until he retired.

Gus is survived by his wife of 40 years Gayle Ornellas, 3 daughters: Stephanie Arrington, Valerie Breon both of Arroyo Grande and Shelly Noling of FL, 1 step-daughter: Roxanne Villasenor of Lemoore, 1 step-son Steven Oliveira of Hanford, 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, 3 brothers: Donald Ornellas of Arroyo Grande, Bob Ornellas of Hanford and Clarence Ornellas of GA, 1 sister: Ann Verhaul of Hanford.

A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, July 1st at 9:00 A.M. at Oak Grove Cemetery in Laton. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

