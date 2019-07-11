{{featured_button_text}}
Arzella Ruth Benetti

Arzella Ruth Benetti

September 24, 1954-June 22, 2019

Arzella Ruth Benetti was born on September 24, 1954 in Ukiah, CA, the eldest of 4 children born to William and Charlotte Getchell. She graduated from Burney High School in Burney, CA in 1973. A few years after high school, she moved to Las Vegas NV where she worked in the food service business at the Stardust Hotel and Casino until it was demolished in March 2007. She then moved to Hanford, CA where she worked for the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) on Naval Air Station Lemoore, CA. In 2017, she moved to Richland, WA where she helped her nephew open up his new business specializing in making fresh juices.

She passed away on June 22, 2019 with family and friends at her side. She is survived by her daughter Stephanie, grandson Dylan, brothers Robert Getchell (Laura), William Getchell (Toni) and sister Charlotte Aragon (John).

Her funeral will be private but there will be a "Celebration of Life" at her sister Charlotte's house in Hanford, CA on July 13, 2019.

