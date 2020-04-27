Arvie Ray Mullins
June 12, 1940-April 21, 2020

Ray passed from this earth at his home of natural causes. Ray was born in Lenna, Oklahoma, grew up in Kings County and graduated from Lemoore High School with honors. He attended West Hills College in Coalinga before enlisting in the Air Force where he served in Greenland.

After his discharge he worked at the Beacon oil Refinery until it closed, then for the Lemoore Elementary Schools until his retirement. Ray was generous to everyone he met, a truly great guy.

He was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn, his parents Arvie and Opal Mullins, brothers John and Pete Mullins.

He is survived by sisters Judy Cobb of Georgia and Janice McCord of Lemoore, and many nephews and nieces. His large Tachi family meant the world to him.

Private graveside services will be Tuesday, April28 at the Lemoore Cemetery.

