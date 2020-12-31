Arthur Santana Martinez was born February 27, 1940 in Selma, CA. He went to be with his Lord on December 17, 2020. He was one of nine children born to Simon and Lucy Martinez. He grew up in Woodlake, CA on the Rancho Blanco where the family harvested oranges.
He spent his life as a kid working in agriculture, harvesting whatever was in season but mainly figuring out ways to get his two younger brothers to do most of the work while he cracked jokes. He graduated from Kingsburg High School in 1958. He joined the California National Guard in 1960 and attended basic training at Fort Ord in Monterey, CA. In 1965, he was sent to help control the riots that broke out in Watts before he finished his service in 1966. He worked various jobs, pulling transmissions, working security, etc. before finding his lifelong work at Armstrong/Pirelli in Hanford, CA. At Armstrong, he became a union shop steward and would always carry the contract book around with him so he could attend grievance meetings on behalf of his union brothers and sisters. He retired in the mid 1990s after working there for 30 years.
Art had many phases in his life that were important to him. In the late 1970s, he became a Christian through the Cursillo Movement in the Catholic Church. He then started working with the high school group at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Hanford and was involved in youth recollection retreats throughout the Central Valley.
All throughout his life he collected weapons, knives and coins. After retirement, he would set up tables at shows throughout California and buy and trade with other dealers. He always enjoyed bargaining for trades and deals and the camaraderie he shared with others who had similar passions. He was especially fond of the Colt brand and specialized with a collection Colt arms and classic weapons.
Art was a big sports fan. He often hosted family and friends over for big pay-per-view boxing matches. You could also likely hear him screaming at a football game on TV on Saturdays and Sundays and he enjoyed going to college games with his kids.
Most important to Art was his family. He was proud of the fact that he helped put all of his kids through college and his wardrobe seemingly consisted only of t-shirts and hats from the schools that they attended. After his grandkids started college he was even more proud to add their schools to the mix.
Art was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy Carrillo Martinez. He is survived by his wife, Teena White Martinez, his four children, daughter Victoria Revheim (Brian), Son Art Martinez, Jr., Son Fred Martinez (Theresa) and daughter Chris Martinez (David) and his step-daughter Shannon Rose (Mark). He leaves behind grandkids, Megan and Nico Revheim, Sol and Luke Martinez, Mia Gonzales, and Jasper, Duncan and Arlen Rose. He is also survived by two brothers, Simon and Charlie Martinez and five sisters, Irene Guzman, Ophie Chavez, Rachel Martinez, Angie Martinez and Ortie Florez. Preceded in death by sister, Genevieve Garcia.
